Wall Street Analyst Upgrade HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. What else is Wall St. saying

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.05% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.78%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Christina Lake Cannabis Appoints Experienced Cannabis Executive Mark Aiken as CEO.

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that Mark Aiken, a seasoned cannabis executive has joined CLC as Chief Executive Officer pending a mandatory security clearance by Health Canada and approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. CLC anticipates it can benefit significantly from Mr. Aiken’s leadership as the Company seeks to enhance and optimize its B2B sales pipeline across Canada. Christina Lake Cannabis has continued to focus on cultivating and extracting sun-grown cannabis from a curated selection of proprietary in-house engineered strains for maximum yield and cannabinoid profile. Currently in its third operating year with an expanded team of over 52 personnel CLC delivers highly sought-after quality distillates and concentrates used to create Cannabis 2.0 products servicing B2B customers that include top brands across the Canadian Cannabis market.

Over the last 12 months, HEXO stock dropped by -92.66%. The average equity rating for HEXO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.19 million, with 432.92 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.71M shares, HEXO stock reached a trading volume of 16060490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

HEXO Stock Performance Analysis:

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.78. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 38.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2153, while it was recorded at 0.2277 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5842 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HEXO Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 17.42% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 21,363,882, which is approximately -30.824% of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,622,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 million in HEXO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.2 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly -83.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 6,294,508 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 40,599,275 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 40,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,853,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,860,390 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,219,332 shares during the same period.