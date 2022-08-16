Wall Street Analyst Initiated Missfresh Limited [MF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ: MF] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Missfresh Adopts Significant Business Strategy Adjustments.

Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it has adopted significant adjustments to its business strategy.

As announced on July 14, 2022, the Company entered into a strategic investment agreement with Shanxi Donghui Group (“Shanxi Donghui”), pursuant to which Shanxi Donghui agrees to make an RMB200 million equity investment in Missfresh. As of today, the transaction has not been closed and the Company has not received any funding from Shanxi Donghui.

A sum of 8423830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.01M shares. Missfresh Limited shares reached a high of $0.1901 and dropped to a low of $0.1618 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

The one-year MF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.72. The average equity rating for MF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Missfresh Limited [MF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MF shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Missfresh Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Missfresh Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Missfresh Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

MF Stock Performance Analysis:

Missfresh Limited [MF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, MF shares dropped by -52.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Missfresh Limited [MF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2605, while it was recorded at 0.1747 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0533 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Missfresh Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Missfresh Limited [MF] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Missfresh Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.30.

Additionally, MF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 423.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Missfresh Limited [MF] managed to generate an average of -$179,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.81.Missfresh Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Missfresh Limited [MF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.20% of MF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MF stocks are: GENESIS FORTUNE LTD with ownership of 7,866,904, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 2,723,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in MF stocks shares; and LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.36 million in MF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Missfresh Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ:MF] by around 12,938,316 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 8,279,559 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,079,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,138,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MF stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,737,594 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,275,626 shares during the same period.