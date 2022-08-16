Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] gained 0.94% or 0.65 points to close at $69.97 with a heavy trading volume of 10332819 shares. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Cardinal Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2022.

Revenue increased 11% to $47.1 billion in the fourth quarter.

GAAP1 operating earnings were $36 million in the fourth quarter; GAAP diluted EPS were $0.50 in the fourth quarter.

It opened the trading session at $68.84, the shares rose to $71.45 and dropped to $67.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAH points out that the company has recorded 33.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, CAH reached to a volume of 10332819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $64.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $55 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CAH stock

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.79. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 26.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.76 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.96, while it was recorded at 65.96 for the last single week of trading, and 54.27 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 5.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

There are presently around $16,587 million, or 90.30% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,604,357, which is approximately -0.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,783,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.43 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -6.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 23,284,214 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 19,444,552 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 194,334,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,063,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,408,648 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,157,671 shares during the same period.