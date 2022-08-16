Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] Revenue clocked in at $1.08 billion, down -36.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ: VCSA] traded at a high on 08/15/22, posting a 9.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.25. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Vacasa Releases Record Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Second quarter Revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $310 million.

Second quarter Gross Booking Value grew 32% year-over-year to $676 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8094409 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vacasa Inc. stands at 16.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.08%.

The market cap for VCSA stock reached $1.90 billion, with 214.94 million shares outstanding and 75.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, VCSA reached a trading volume of 8094409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCSA shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Vacasa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Vacasa Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vacasa Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76.

How has VCSA stock performed recently?

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.00. With this latest performance, VCSA shares gained by 107.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.30 for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.02. Vacasa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.98.

Vacasa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]

There are presently around $909 million, or 80.80% of VCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCSA stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 62,473,614, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 23,055,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.04 million in VCSA stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $86.77 million in VCSA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vacasa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ:VCSA] by around 17,921,340 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,818,373 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 147,371,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,111,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCSA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,350,930 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,107,960 shares during the same period.