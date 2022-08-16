Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Is Currently -4.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] traded at a low on 08/15/22, posting a -4.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.08. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Upstart Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022. Upstart will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast are available at ir.upstart.com.

“This quarter’s results are disappointing and reflect a difficult macroeconomic environment that led to funding constraints in our marketplace,” said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart. “In response we’re taking the necessary actions to build a more resilient and committed funding model over time. We’re confident that our AI-based risk model is more accurate than ever, and provides the opportunity for long-term, sustainable growth.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7843417 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at 15.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.26%.

The market cap for UPST stock reached $2.45 billion, with 83.83 million shares outstanding and 69.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.53M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 7843417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $40 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 88 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.65.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.05, while it was recorded at 32.30 for the last single week of trading, and 106.64 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Earnings analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $1,231 million, or 49.50% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,058,614, which is approximately 4.06% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,231,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.96 million in UPST stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $132.2 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -44.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,047,526 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 12,157,566 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 16,015,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,220,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,850,724 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 3,510,091 shares during the same period.