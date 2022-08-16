Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Revenue clocked in at $2.52 billion, up 31.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.62 at the close of the session, up 1.12%.

Transocean Ltd. stock is now 31.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIG Stock saw the intraday high of $3.62 and lowest of $3.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.56, which means current price is +56.03% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.86M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 9141106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]?

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 68.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has RIG stock performed recently?

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 50.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,412 million, or 55.40% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,150,263, which is approximately 4.638% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,064,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.37 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $119.99 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly -4.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 70,080,513 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 34,376,930 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 285,478,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,936,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,292,939 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 8,002,068 shares during the same period.