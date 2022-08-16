Team Inc. [TISI] moved up 57.79: Why It’s Important

Team Inc. [NYSE: TISI] gained 57.79% or 0.57 points to close at $1.55 with a heavy trading volume of 50286999 shares. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Team, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Consolidated revenue increased 5% over 2Q 2021.

Announced strategic sale of Quest Integrity Business to Baker Hughes.

It opened the trading session at $1.61, the shares rose to $1.64 and dropped to $1.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TISI points out that the company has recorded 106.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -198.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 433.70K shares, TISI reached to a volume of 50286999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Team Inc. [TISI]:

Sidoti have made an estimate for Team Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Team Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Team Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for TISI stock

Team Inc. [TISI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.80. With this latest performance, TISI shares gained by 109.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.30 for Team Inc. [TISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9089, while it was recorded at 1.0523 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2439 for the last 200 days.

Team Inc. [TISI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Team Inc. [TISI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.73 and a Gross Margin at +21.37. Team Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.92.

Team Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Team Inc. [TISI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TISI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Team Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Team Inc. [TISI]

There are presently around $35 million, or 60.70% of TISI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TISI stocks are: CORRE PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,545,472, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,452,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 million in TISI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.81 million in TISI stock with ownership of nearly -8.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Team Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Team Inc. [NYSE:TISI] by around 843,148 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,077,145 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,982,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,902,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TISI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,279 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 339,664 shares during the same period.