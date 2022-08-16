Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Stock trading around $35.76 per share: What’s Next?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] slipped around -1.38 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.76 at the close of the session, down -3.72%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Kosmos Energy Awards Schlumberger Integrated Subsea Boosting System Contract.

Project will help extend field life while reducing CO2 emissions.

Schlumberger Limited stock is now 19.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLB Stock saw the intraday high of $36.0299 and lowest of $35.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.83, which means current price is +19.28% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.54M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 7629978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $4.60 to $44.20. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $55, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 34.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.18, while it was recorded at 35.94 for the last single week of trading, and 37.42 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 44.40%.

Insider trade positions for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $40,651 million, or 80.90% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,817,814, which is approximately 0.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 108,340,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.21 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly -2.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

615 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 134,777,719 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 96,379,956 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 905,612,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,136,769,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,596,655 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 7,997,225 shares during the same period.