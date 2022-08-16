Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell -44.88% so far this year. What now?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] traded at a high on 08/15/22, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.39. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Royal Caribbean Group announces upsizing and pricing of $1,250,000,000 senior unsecured notes to refinance near term debt maturities.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its private offering of $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 11.625% senior unsecured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on August 15, 2027. The Notes are expected to be issued on or around August 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay principal payments on debt maturing in 2022 and/or 2023 (including to pay fees and expenses in connection with such repayments). Pending such uses, the Company may temporarily apply the proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facilities or other borrowings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5030491 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at 5.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.67%.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $10.65 billion, with 254.96 million shares outstanding and 219.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 5030491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.37.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 29.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.97, while it was recorded at 41.23 for the last single week of trading, and 67.09 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $7,754 million, or 73.80% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,750,225, which is approximately 2.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,577,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999.45 million in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $670.03 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly -27.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 18,417,040 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 27,834,654 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 136,674,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,926,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,952,340 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 10,273,677 shares during the same period.