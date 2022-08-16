Revlon Inc. [REV] moved up 30.64: Why It’s Important

Revlon Inc. [NYSE: REV] closed the trading session at $8.57 on 08/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.28, while the highest price level was $9.19. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Revlon Announces Changes in Finance Leadership.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon” or the “Company”) today announced that Victoria Dolan is retiring as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Ms. Dolan will remain with Revlon until September 30, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition of her responsibilities.

The Company also today announced that Matt Kvarda, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, will join as interim CFO, effective October 1. Mr. Kvarda will report directly to Debra Perelman, Revlon’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.43 percent and weekly performance of 2.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 71.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.20M shares, REV reached to a volume of 24293915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revlon Inc. [REV]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Revlon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2009, representing the official price target for Revlon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revlon Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for REV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

REV stock trade performance evaluation

Revlon Inc. [REV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, REV shares gained by 49.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Revlon Inc. [REV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 8.38 for the last 200 days.

Revlon Inc. [REV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Revlon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Revlon Inc. [REV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revlon Inc. go to 5.00%.

Revlon Inc. [REV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29 million, or 9.10% of REV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REV stocks are: MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 997,830, which is approximately -27.069% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 422,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 million in REV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.09 million in REV stock with ownership of nearly -40.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Revlon Inc. [NYSE:REV] by around 1,614,500 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,109,216 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,349,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,374,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,019,159 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,880,537 shares during the same period.