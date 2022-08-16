Raymond James lifts Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] traded at a low on 08/15/22, posting a -2.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.77. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Ballard Reports Q2 2022 Results.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“We continue to see policy momentum across the globe to support our vision of decreasing our planet’s emissions. We believe our product offering will make a meaningful impact on the energy transition by enabling our customers with zero emission solutions. This vision is at the forefront of our continued innovation and investment in our business and product offering”, said Mr. Randy MacEwen, President and CEO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5822691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at 7.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.29%.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $2.52 billion, with 298.16 million shares outstanding and 251.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 5822691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 38.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 8.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $752 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,367,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.38 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $46.8 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 20,219,186 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 18,146,863 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 47,372,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,738,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,001,155 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,070,561 shares during the same period.