Paramount Global [PARA] fell -11.99% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] traded at a high on 08/15/22, posting a 1.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.56. The company report on August 15, 2022 that The Highly Anticipated Nick Jr. Friends Event Returns To Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana.

Debuts at Riviera Maya With up to 43% In Savings, up to $400 in Resort Credits and New Character Appearances At Both Locations.

The Nick Jr. Friends Event, the highly anticipated annual fall event uniquely crafted for preschoolers, is returning to Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana and launching for the first time at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya with exclusive discounts, dedicated programming, and special Nickelodeon character appearances at both locations. This top preschooler event gives guests the opportunity to meet some of their favorite Nick Jr. friends including Chase, Marshall and Skye from PAW Patrol, Blue from Blue’s Clues & You!, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, and for the first time ever, Santiago of the Seas. Having made its mark as a top event in the Caribbean for families with little ones over the last four years, this popular seasonal programming is back with brand new experiences and savings. Families looking for endless summers can level up their autumn vacation and take advantage of major savings with up to 43% off starting at $203 per person per night + up to $400 in Resort Credits when they book now through October 30 and travel September 8 through October 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12278408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paramount Global stands at 4.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.26%.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $17.12 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 584.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.41M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 12278408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $28.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $20, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PARA stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 30 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.64, while it was recorded at 25.67 for the last single week of trading, and 31.23 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -8.09%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $12,810 million, or 79.70% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 78,421,645, which is approximately 13.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,300,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.19 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -0.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 43,583,592 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 40,292,629 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 398,423,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,299,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,124,172 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 3,793,465 shares during the same period.