On Holding AG [ONON] Stock trading around $24.46 per share: What’s Next?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] traded at a low on 08/15/22, posting a -0.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.46. The company report on August 2, 2022 that On to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2022 (2:00 pm CET on August 16, 2022). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5219132 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of On Holding AG stands at 3.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.91%.

The market cap for ONON stock reached $7.48 billion, with 315.39 million shares outstanding and 172.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 5219132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $27.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 42.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.89% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.32 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.73, while it was recorded at 23.85 for the last single week of trading, and 26.88 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]

There are presently around $2,601 million, or 34.00% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,999,053, which is approximately 159.057% of the company’s market cap and around 37.74% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,117,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.02 million in ONON stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $202.75 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly 25.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 29,595,166 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 15,029,962 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 61,731,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,356,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,988,440 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,433,594 shares during the same period.