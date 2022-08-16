Noble Capital Markets lifts Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.57% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.61%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that FMW Media, Inc.’s New to The Street TV Announces its Five Corporate Interviews Airing On Fox Business Network, Monday, August 15, 2022, 10:30 PM PT.

FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its national syndicated show on the Fox Business Network, Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.

Over the last 12 months, TNXP stock dropped by -92.69%. The one-year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.09. The average equity rating for TNXP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.00 million, with 22.40 million shares outstanding and 18.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.16M shares, TNXP stock reached a trading volume of 8618838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

TNXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, TNXP shares gained by 25.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6806, while it was recorded at 1.4340 for the last single week of trading, and 7.1303 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 9.90% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 886,716, which is approximately 5130.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 732,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 million in TNXP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.02 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 7.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 2,443,706 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 1,674,151 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 202,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,320,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,049,012 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 503,062 shares during the same period.