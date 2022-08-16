NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is -2.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] closed the trading session at $91.00 on 08/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.14, while the highest price level was $91.20. The company report on July 29, 2022 that NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.425 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.53 percent and weekly performance of 3.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, NEE reached to a volume of 5029179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 15.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.86 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.30, while it was recorded at 89.92 for the last single week of trading, and 81.22 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.07%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $140,632 million, or 80.10% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,382,622, which is approximately 1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 144,674,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.17 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.28 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 4.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,141 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 92,038,116 shares. Additionally, 995 investors decreased positions by around 63,283,907 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 1,390,086,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,545,408,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,310,693 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 3,205,961 shares during the same period.