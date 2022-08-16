Morgan Stanley [MS] Revenue clocked in at $59.58 billion, down -6.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] gained 0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $92.02 price per share at the time. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock.

Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:.

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A – $261.11 per share (equivalent to $0.261111 per Depositary Share).

Morgan Stanley represents 1.70 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $155.47 billion with the latest information. MS stock price has been found in the range of $90.46 to $92.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.74M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7344172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 77.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.39.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.96. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 17.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.93 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.43, while it was recorded at 89.83 for the last single week of trading, and 90.37 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $133,122 million, or 65.10% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 122,701,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.29 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.98 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 722 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 40,408,224 shares. Additionally, 813 investors decreased positions by around 71,891,071 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 1,334,363,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,446,662,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,899,124 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 6,031,026 shares during the same period.