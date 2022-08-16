MiNK Therapeutics Inc. [INKT] fell -23.77% so far this year. What now?

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: INKT] surged by $1.69 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.99 during the day while it closed the day at $3.40. The company report on August 9, 2022 that MiNK Therapeutics Reports Corporate Update and Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Novel stromal-CAR-iNKT shows activity in solid tumors; FIH planned for 2023.

Clinical presentation of AgenT-797 in solid tumors, myeloma, and ARDS planned for 2H2022.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 150.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INKT stock has inclined by 163.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.86% and lost -23.77% year-on date.

The market cap for INKT stock reached $112.13 million, with 33.51 million shares outstanding and 4.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 96.14K shares, INKT reached a trading volume of 20727294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MiNK Therapeutics Inc. [INKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INKT shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INKT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

INKT stock trade performance evaluation

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. [INKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 150.00. With this latest performance, INKT shares gained by 167.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.28 for MiNK Therapeutics Inc. [INKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5000, while it was recorded at 1.9300 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4000 for the last 200 days.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. [INKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MiNK Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. [INKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.30% of INKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INKT stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 289,588, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 35,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in INKT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $79000.0 in INKT stock with ownership of nearly -31.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MiNK Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in MiNK Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:INKT] by around 886 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 425,670 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 68,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INKT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 296 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 394,499 shares during the same period.