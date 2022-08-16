Market cap of Volcon Inc. [VLCN] reaches 47.20M – now what?

Volcon Inc. [NASDAQ: VLCN] gained 8.76% or 0.17 points to close at $2.11 with a heavy trading volume of 11787328 shares. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Volcon Off-Road UTVs to be Powered by General Motors’ Electric Propulsion Systems.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today that it will power all of its off-road utility terrain vehicles (“UTV”) with General Motors’ (“GM”) proven and tested electric propulsion systems, including the Company’s flagship UTV, the Volcon Stag, which was revealed to the public on July 1, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.24, the shares rose to $2.64 and dropped to $1.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VLCN points out that the company has recorded -6.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -122.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, VLCN reached to a volume of 11787328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Volcon Inc. [VLCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLCN shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volcon Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for VLCN stock

Volcon Inc. [VLCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.83. With this latest performance, VLCN shares gained by 28.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Volcon Inc. [VLCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.54, while it was recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Volcon Inc. [VLCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volcon Inc. [VLCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8729.54 and a Gross Margin at -2371.62. Volcon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8940.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,554.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -487.01.

Volcon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Volcon Inc. [VLCN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.60% of VLCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 317,345, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 140,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in VLCN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.27 million in VLCN stock with ownership of nearly 8859.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volcon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Volcon Inc. [NASDAQ:VLCN] by around 352,475 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 50,268 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 483,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 886,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLCN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 216,820 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,639 shares during the same period.