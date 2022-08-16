Market cap of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] reaches 1.43B – now what?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE: IPOF] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.01.

A sum of 5809308 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI shares reached a high of $10.00 and dropped to a low of $9.98 until finishing in the latest session at $9.99.

Guru’s Opinion on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

IPOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, IPOF shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] Insider Position Details

49 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE:IPOF] by around 17,655,327 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 14,119,198 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 41,900,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,675,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOF stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,701,139 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,359,885 shares during the same period.