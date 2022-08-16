Market cap of Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] reaches 12.67M – now what?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTV] gained 7.36% on the last trading session, reaching $0.57 price per share at the time. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Plus Therapeutics Announces Share Repurchase Program.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program with authorization to repurchase up to $2.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The Company intends to fund any share repurchases with available cash.

“This share repurchase program reflects our continued confidence in our long-term strategy and the strength of the balance sheet and reinforces our commitment to deliver value to shareholders,” said Marc H. Hedrick M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. represents 22.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.67 million with the latest information. PSTV stock price has been found in the range of $0.5531 to $1.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 83.23K shares, PSTV reached a trading volume of 68717384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Plus Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for PSTV stock

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, PSTV shares gained by 11.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.84 for Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5429, while it was recorded at 0.5321 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9259 for the last 200 days.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.62.

Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.70% of PSTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTV stocks are: PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 1,533,075, which is approximately 0.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 855,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in PSTV stocks shares; and OTTER CREEK ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.19 million in PSTV stock with ownership of nearly 293.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTV] by around 403,706 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 95,240 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,067,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,566,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,089 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,942 shares during the same period.