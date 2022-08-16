Market cap of Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] reaches 8.94M – now what?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] loss -1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Digital Brands Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Digital Brands Group Inc. represents 13.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.94 million with the latest information. DBGI stock price has been found in the range of $0.1619 to $0.1905.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 8273288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.47. With this latest performance, DBGI shares gained by 8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1721, while it was recorded at 0.1612 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3083 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.00% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,090,650, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in DBGI stocks shares; and NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, currently with $0.13 million in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly 20% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 3,781,919 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 771,585 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 306,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,859,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,598,511 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 763,939 shares during the same period.