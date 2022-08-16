Market Analysts see The Southern Company [SO] gaining to $87. Time to buy?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $78.65 during the day while it closed the day at $78.37. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Historic Nuclear Regulatory Commission 103(g) finding marks a critical step leading up to Vogtle Unit 3 fuel load.

Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear look to next steps, startup process for the new unit.

Georgia Power announced today a historic milestone in the completion of Vogtle Unit 3 near Waynesboro, Ga. – the receipt of the 103(g) finding from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). This finding was confirmed in an official letter received by Southern Nuclear and signifies that the new unit has been constructed and will be operated in conformance with the Combined License and NRC regulations. No further NRC findings are necessary in order for Southern Nuclear to load fuel or begin the startup sequence for the new unit.

The Southern Company stock has also gained 1.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SO stock has inclined by 6.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.34% and gained 14.28% year-on date.

The market cap for SO stock reached $83.07 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 5575815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $75.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SO shares from 73 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

SO stock trade performance evaluation

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.00 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.73, while it was recorded at 78.19 for the last single week of trading, and 69.69 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Southern Company [SO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.12%.

The Southern Company [SO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54,322 million, or 63.00% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,260,760, which is approximately 1.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,620,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.08 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.03 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 797 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 39,579,999 shares. Additionally, 697 investors decreased positions by around 27,901,465 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 625,661,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,142,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,722,124 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 5,030,751 shares during the same period.