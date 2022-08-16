Market Analysts see Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] price plunged by -3.23 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Gevo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Gevo to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. EDT/2:30 p.m. MDT.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) (“Gevo”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and recent corporate highlights.

A sum of 7412063 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.55M shares. Gevo Inc. shares reached a high of $3.73 and dropped to a low of $3.55 until finishing in the latest session at $3.60.

The one-year GEVO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.8. The average equity rating for GEVO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1629.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

GEVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.46. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gevo Inc. Fundamentals:

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.90.

GEVO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $419 million, or 38.10% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 35,309,857, which is approximately 48.169% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,501,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.81 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.66 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 2.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 42,390,592 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 4,284,497 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 69,612,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,287,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,594,274 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,746 shares during the same period.