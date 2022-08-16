Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] is -89.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KPRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.65%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that KPRX: What a difference a year makes!.

Over the last 12 months, KPRX stock dropped by -90.49%. The one-year Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.71. The average equity rating for KPRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.28 million, with 14.72 million shares outstanding and 8.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, KPRX stock reached a trading volume of 8681731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPRX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

KPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, KPRX shares dropped by -41.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.99 for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3064, while it was recorded at 0.1618 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7245 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.05.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 22.90% of KPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPRX stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 547,128, which is approximately 3.278% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in KPRX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $8000.0 in KPRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KPRX] by around 94,719 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 136,235 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 590,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPRX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,440 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 74,637 shares during the same period.