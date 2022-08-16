JP Morgan slashes price target on DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] – find out why.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] traded at a high on 08/15/22, posting a 8.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.36. The company report on August 15, 2022 that DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6135022 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at 7.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.77%.

The market cap for DOYU stock reached $411.05 million, with 320.65 million shares outstanding and 317.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, DOYU reached a trading volume of 6135022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $2.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 27, 2021, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Hold rating on DOYU stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DOYU shares from 13 to 16.06.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49.

How has DOYU stock performed recently?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.24. With this latest performance, DOYU shares gained by 17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2210, while it was recorded at 1.2260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9942 for the last 200 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.95 and a Gross Margin at +11.89. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.83.

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

Insider trade positions for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 4,613,738 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 20,143,270 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 36,579,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,336,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 976,899 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 13,672,304 shares during the same period.