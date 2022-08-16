ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] Is Currently 0.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] price surged by 0.67 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on July 29, 2022 that ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022 (FY2022) on July 29, 2022, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at “About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings” page of ICICI Bank’s website:.

A sum of 8574473 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.46M shares. ICICI Bank Limited shares reached a high of $22.64 and dropped to a low of $22.31 until finishing in the latest session at $22.50.

The one-year IBN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.76. The average equity rating for IBN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $27.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

IBN Stock Performance Analysis:

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.11 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.31, while it was recorded at 22.02 for the last single week of trading, and 19.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ICICI Bank Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.76. ICICI Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Total Capital for IBN is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.05. Additionally, IBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] managed to generate an average of $1,923,526 per employee.

IBN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Limited go to 20.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,015 million, or 18.70% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 63,147,431, which is approximately -26.122% of the company’s market cap and around 62.40% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 33,042,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.45 million in IBN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $645.4 million in IBN stock with ownership of nearly -1.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICICI Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN] by around 21,914,073 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 109,499,034 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 402,605,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534,018,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,209,123 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 14,397,219 shares during the same period.