HSBC Securities slashes price target on Halliburton Company [HAL] – find out why.

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] loss -3.65% or -1.08 points to close at $28.47 with a heavy trading volume of 8381996 shares. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Halliburton Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Reported net income of $0.12 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income of $0.49 per diluted share, excluding impairments and other charges.

It opened the trading session at $28.35, the shares rose to $28.635 and dropped to $27.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HAL points out that the company has recorded -15.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -59.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.08M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 8381996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $42.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $37 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $33, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on HAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 36 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 62.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for HAL stock

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.42, while it was recorded at 28.86 for the last single week of trading, and 31.25 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 52.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $21,544 million, or 82.10% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,746,446, which is approximately 0.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,983,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.8 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 85,866,794 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 49,000,974 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 621,874,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 756,742,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,282,296 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 8,610,984 shares during the same period.