Guggenheim slashes price target on The Walt Disney Company [DIS] – find out why.

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] closed the trading session at $121.57 on 08/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $118.9201, while the highest price level was $121.61. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Offer the Best in Streaming Inside The Disney Bundle Pavilion at D23 Expo, Including Special Perks for Disney+ Subscribers.

Disney+ to Host Dancing with the Stars Special Season 31 Celebration and Highlight Other Upcoming Content Throughout D23 Expo Panels.

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ make their return to D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, showcasing the ultimate streaming lineup of live and on-demand content. During the three-day Ultimate Fan Event, presented by Visa, attendees can enjoy immersive experiences, talent appearances, and photo opportunities at The Disney Bundle Pavilion along with live demos of the latest features on Disney+, special perks for Disney+ subscribers across the show floor, and much more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.51 percent and weekly performance of 14.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.41M shares, DIS reached to a volume of 21920776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $147.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $165 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $177, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on DIS stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 220 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 176.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.01. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 32.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.36 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.14, while it was recorded at 113.79 for the last single week of trading, and 130.67 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.61. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.44. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 37.39%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $137,642 million, or 64.70% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 141,817,930, which is approximately 0.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,053,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.23 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.77 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,419 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 52,374,623 shares. Additionally, 1,731 investors decreased positions by around 89,588,807 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 990,240,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,132,204,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,823,187 shares, while 324 institutional investors sold positions of 7,750,075 shares during the same period.