Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Revenue clocked in at $844.70 million, up 60.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.22 at the close of the session, down -3.94%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Average Total Production of 30,607 BOPD, Highest since Fourth Quarter 2019.

Total Average Production Up 4% from First Quarter 2022 and 33% from Second Quarter 2021.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is now 60.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GTE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.25 and lowest of $1.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.15, which means current price is +61.16% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 5280811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has GTE stock performed recently?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3200, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2350 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 14.30%.

Insider trade positions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $143 million, or 27.73% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 20,948,409, which is approximately -14.08% of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 17,498,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.35 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $10.86 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 7.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 34,524,628 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 12,748,436 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 70,133,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,406,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,483,398 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,160,089 shares during the same period.