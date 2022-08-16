Goldman slashes price target on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] – find out why.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] closed the trading session at $11.01 on 08/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.79, while the highest price level was $11.19. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022, which ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.01 percent and weekly performance of 3.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.68M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 7046411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price from $15 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.10.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 30.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 14.58 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,533 million, or 69.50% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 72,339,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $639.28 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $482.25 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 8.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 124,090,762 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 74,883,474 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 303,582,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,557,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,386,154 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 57,470,784 shares during the same period.