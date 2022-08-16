GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] gain 3.11% so far this year. What now?

GigaMedia Limited [NASDAQ: GIGM] price surged by 41.46 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on July 29, 2022 that GigaMedia Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its second-quarter 2022 unaudited financial results.

A sum of 12575642 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.86K shares. GigaMedia Limited shares reached a high of $2.70 and dropped to a low of $1.67 until finishing in the latest session at $2.32.

Guru’s Opinion on GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]:

Roth Capital have made an estimate for GigaMedia Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2009, representing the official price target for GigaMedia Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Roth Capital kept a Buy rating on GIGM stock. On November 19, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for GIGM shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaMedia Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

GIGM Stock Performance Analysis:

GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.91. With this latest performance, GIGM shares gained by 51.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.67 for GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5900, while it was recorded at 1.7500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9200 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GigaMedia Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.36 and a Gross Margin at +52.95. GigaMedia Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.09.

GigaMedia Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.30.

GIGM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GigaMedia Limited go to 10.00%.

GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of GIGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIGM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 305,646, which is approximately -0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 45.56% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 83,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in GIGM stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.12 million in GIGM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GigaMedia Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in GigaMedia Limited [NASDAQ:GIGM] by around 29,071 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 22,762 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 394,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIGM stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 15,477 shares during the same period.