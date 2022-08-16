GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Stock trading around $2.55 per share: What’s Next?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] gained 1.59% or 0.04 points to close at $2.55 with a heavy trading volume of 6949728 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that GeoVax Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

It opened the trading session at $2.50, the shares rose to $2.67 and dropped to $2.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOVX points out that the company has recorded 23.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -363.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.35M shares, GOVX reached to a volume of 6949728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 169.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for GOVX stock

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.15. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 281.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.85 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.58, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4862.72. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4817.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -167.37.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.70% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,358,439, which is approximately 212.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 401,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 million in GOVX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.66 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 1,551,626 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 60,552 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 825,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,437,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 453,186 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 44,019 shares during the same period.