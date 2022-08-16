General Mills Inc. [GIS] moved down -0.47: Why It’s Important

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.37%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Oui by Yoplait Teams Up with Hello Sunshine and “Find Your Unicorn Space” Author Eve Rodsky to Encourage Women to “Say Oui!” to Intentional Living.

Multi-Year Partnership Launches as Brand “Says Oui” to Newly Renovated Product Featuring More Fruit and Creamy Texture.

Oui by Yoplait is encouraging women to “Say Oui” or say yes to themselves and engage in acts of intention through a new partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and “Fair Play” and “Find Your Unicorn Space” best-selling author Eve Rodsky. Together, the three have released “Say Oui to Me,” a three-part video series in which Rodsky meets and invites women to find their “Unicorn Space” – the personal time to prioritize the interests that make them uniquely them.

Over the last 12 months, GIS stock rose by 28.07%. The one-year General Mills Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.07. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.63 billion, with 604.20 million shares outstanding and 593.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, GIS stock reached a trading volume of 5685544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $72.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on GIS stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 57 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.95, while it was recorded at 77.04 for the last single week of trading, and 68.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.82%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,913 million, or 78.90% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,457,105, which is approximately 6.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,264,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.94 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 10.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 672 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 29,548,626 shares. Additionally, 679 investors decreased positions by around 27,977,359 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 398,020,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,546,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,416,684 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,263,651 shares during the same period.