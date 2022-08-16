For Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] loss -1.42% or -0.16 points to close at $11.07 with a heavy trading volume of 7619240 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Arkansas.

Advanced Fiber Optics Network to Reach Over 40,000 Potential Customers in Arkansas by End of 2023.

Brightspeed today outlined its planned fiber network build for the state of Arkansas. By the end of 2023, Brightspeed will complete the first phase of construction and deliver over 40,000 fiber passings across 10 counties in the state. In subsequent years of its network initiative, the company plans to add 60,000 fiber passings for a total of over 100,000 new fiber-enabled locations in its Arkansas footprint.

It opened the trading session at $11.175, the shares rose to $11.175 and dropped to $10.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LUMN points out that the company has recorded 9.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.63M shares, LUMN reached to a volume of 7619240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 11.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.61 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $9,110 million, or 79.20% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,680,912, which is approximately 2.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,101,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $804.34 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

421 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 62,281,117 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 47,173,606 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 713,473,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 822,928,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,527,008 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,212,396 shares during the same period.