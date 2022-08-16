For Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.3204 during the day while it closed the day at $0.30. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Gallup Survey Estimates Nearly 30 Million U.S. Dog Owners Have Experienced Canine Cancer, with Many Saying it Negatively Impacted Their Own Quality of Life.

The emotional toll canine cancer takes on dog owners demonstrates the need for the Canine Cancer Care Index.

Only 18% of dog owners who have been through such an ordeal gave a perfect score to their overall canine cancer treatment experience.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock has also gained 11.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JAGX stock has declined by -26.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.45% and lost -71.30% year-on date.

The market cap for JAGX stock reached $23.78 million, with 44.71 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 7296073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

JAGX stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.21. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3044, while it was recorded at 0.2863 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7173 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -939.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.18. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1213.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -365.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.45.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.30% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,212,248, which is approximately 105.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,186,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in JAGX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.2 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly -14.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 1,634,459 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,336,993 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,976,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,948,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,173 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 588,535 shares during the same period.