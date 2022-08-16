Express Inc. [EXPR] fell -25.32% so far this year. What now?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] closed the trading session at $2.30 on 08/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.11, while the highest price level was $2.35. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Express, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results to Be Reported on August 31, 2022.

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, today announced that the Company will report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Judd, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial (888) 550-5723 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.express.com/investor. A telephone replay of this call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 31, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 7, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 and entering the replay pin number 1790468. In addition, an investor presentation of second quarter 2022 results will be available at www.express.com/investor beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on August 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.32 percent and weekly performance of 4.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, EXPR reached to a volume of 5008581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

EXPR stock trade performance evaluation

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 31.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $87 million, or 54.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: TOWLE & CO with ownership of 5,085,263, which is approximately 26.901% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,088,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.4 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.22 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 15,014,546 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 12,776,073 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,888,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,678,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,770,922 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,513,262 shares during the same period.