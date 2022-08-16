Credit Suisse lifts Dow Inc. [DOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] traded at a low on 08/15/22, posting a -1.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.34. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Dow declares quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has declared a dividend of 70 cents per share, payable September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2022.

This marks the 444th consecutive dividend paid by the Company or its affiliates since 1912.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5988642 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dow Inc. stands at 1.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.98%.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $39.27 billion, with 725.70 million shares outstanding and 717.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 5988642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc. [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $59.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $82 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.19, while it was recorded at 54.66 for the last single week of trading, and 59.29 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -4.26%.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $26,568 million, or 68.20% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,088,977, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,509,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.11 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 813 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 36,145,692 shares. Additionally, 612 investors decreased positions by around 30,412,080 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 413,532,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,090,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,206,467 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 2,251,454 shares during the same period.