Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $202

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.22%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Restaurant Technologies and Chevron Renewable Energy Group Create a Circular Economy to Reuse Restaurant Cooking Oil as Fuel.

Midwest fleet that delivers and collects cooking oil now plans to operate using refined oil as biofuel.

Restaurant Technologies is taking a step forward in its sustainability journey by utilizing biofuels from Chevron Renewable Energy Group, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), in its commercial vehicle fleet. The step is unique because the biofuels come from Restaurant Technologies’ own total oil management business – one which manages millions of gallons of fresh and used cooking oil for major restaurant chains across the U.S. each year.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock rose by 53.80%. The one-year Chevron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.06. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $306.50 billion, with 1.95 billion shares outstanding and 1.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.18M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 8964151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $178.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $183 to $167, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.18, while it was recorded at 157.50 for the last single week of trading, and 144.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 23.20%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $217,943 million, or 72.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,915,625, which is approximately -2.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 161,440,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.32 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.52 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,444 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 66,767,139 shares. Additionally, 1,423 investors decreased positions by around 54,529,362 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 1,268,559,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,389,855,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,504,128 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 2,766,005 shares during the same period.