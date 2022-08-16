CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] is -74.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.6389 during the day while it closed the day at $0.57. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Shift Announces Merger with CarLotz; a New Business Plan that Enables the Company to Achieve Profitability in 2024; Appointment of new CEO; also Releases Q2 Results.

Shift to merge with CarLotz, a leading used vehicle consignment business; combined company estimated to have approximately $125 million of cash if the merger closes at the end of the year.

Shift is transitioning to a new business plan focused on transacting most sales through its most profitable online checkout channel, which allows consumers to purchase a vehicle online, sight unseen, for pickup or delivery.

CarLotz Inc. stock has also loss -7.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOTZ stock has declined by -5.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.93% and lost -74.71% year-on date.

The market cap for LOTZ stock reached $68.89 million, with 120.00 million shares outstanding and 99.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, LOTZ reached a trading volume of 7824870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOTZ shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for CarLotz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CarLotz Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

LOTZ stock trade performance evaluation

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares gained by 35.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4810, while it was recorded at 0.6070 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5866 for the last 200 days.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.98 and a Gross Margin at +2.79. CarLotz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.26.

CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 44.80% of LOTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,136,932, which is approximately 40.839% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; MUST ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,171,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.72 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarLotz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 5,232,335 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 12,514,785 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,148,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,895,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,715,931 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,873,518 shares during the same period.