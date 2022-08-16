Canaccord Genuity lifts Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] slipped around -0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.13 at the close of the session, down -4.40%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Uranium Energy Corp and UEX Corporation Agree to Amendment to the Arrangement Agreement; Special Meeting of UEX Securityholders will Remain on Monday, August 15, 2022.

UEC Pro Forma Ownership Changes to 85.7% Compared to Previously Disclosed at 85.8% on Basic Share Basis.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX) (“UEX”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a further amending agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) to the previously announced arrangement agreement dated June 13, 2022, as amended June 23, 2022 and August 5, 2022, among UEX, UEC and UEC 2022 Acquisition Corp., pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX (“UEX Shares”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Transaction”).

Uranium Energy Corp. stock is now 23.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UEC Stock saw the intraday high of $4.20 and lowest of $4.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.60, which means current price is +76.50% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.66M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 6419874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79.

How has UEC stock performed recently?

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 22.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Insider trade positions for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

There are presently around $588 million, or 44.90% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,058,991, which is approximately -2.455% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,679,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.14 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.47 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 12.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 39,531,170 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 33,182,828 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 69,550,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,264,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,836,839 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 13,538,644 shares during the same period.