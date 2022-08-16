Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain 19.53% so far this year. What now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] price plunged by -1.38 percent to reach at -$1.04. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio Announce Topline Results from KarMMa-3 Trial Showing Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival Versus Standard Regimens in Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

Abecma is the first BCMA-directed CAR T cell therapy to demonstrate superiority versus standard regimens in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and 2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT) today announced positive topline results from KarMMa-3, a Phase 3, global, randomized, multicenter, open-label study evaluating Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) compared to standard combination regimens in adults with multiple myeloma that is relapsed and refractory after two to four prior lines of therapy and refractory to the last regimen. KarMMa-3 is the first randomized clinical trial to evaluate a CAR T cell therapy in multiple myeloma. Results of a pre-specified interim analysis conducted through an independent review committee showed that KarMMa-3 met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival. Treatment with Abecma also showed an improvement in the key secondary endpoint of overall response rate compared to standard regimens. Follow-up for overall survival, a key secondary endpoint, remains ongoing.

A sum of 11117709 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.67M shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares reached a high of $75.50 and dropped to a low of $73.79 until finishing in the latest session at $74.53.

The one-year BMY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.42. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $81.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.92, while it was recorded at 74.88 for the last single week of trading, and 69.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.57 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 4.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123,846 million, or 78.50% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 196,828,094, which is approximately -0.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 170,645,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.72 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $7.29 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 4.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,126 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 119,776,604 shares. Additionally, 1,168 investors decreased positions by around 90,197,341 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 1,451,720,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,661,694,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,112,384 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 8,235,044 shares during the same period.