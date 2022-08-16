BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] – find out why.

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] jumped around 0.52 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.82 at the close of the session, up 15.76%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies™ Arrive Just in Time for Fall As Martha Stewart CBD Expands Portfolio.

New, classic fall flavor joins brand’s best-selling lineup of CBD products.

Today, Martha Stewart CBD unveiled the latest flavor in its CBD portfolio – Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies. Inspired by the most recognized flavor of the fall, these new gummies tap into the spirit of the season and are the perfect addition to consumers’ favorite fall activities. These limited-edition gummies continue the expansion of the Martha Stewart CBD gummies lineup, which features some of the brands most popular items and flavors, including the Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies™ and Harvest Medley CBD Wellness Gummies™.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock is now -56.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CGC Stock saw the intraday high of $3.94 and lowest of $3.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.55, which means current price is +79.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 22708763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CGC shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35.

How has CGC stock performed recently?

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.46. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 70.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82.

Earnings analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 33.78%.

Insider trade positions for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $195 million, or 14.16% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,099,679, which is approximately 2.813% of the company’s market cap and around 35.86% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,856,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.01 million in CGC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12.04 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 10,221,948 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 19,770,647 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 20,983,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,975,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,982,510 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,633,575 shares during the same period.