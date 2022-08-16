Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] is -31.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] price surged by 21.52 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Blue Apron Introduces New Tailgating Box Right in Time for Football Season.

Newest Offering is Part of the Company’s Limited-Time, Seasonal Meal Kits.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) introduces a new Tailgating Box as part of its limited-time, seasonal meal kits, available with or without a subscription. Right in time for football season, the Tailgating Box features classic game day recipes with an elevated twist, designed to help customers celebrate their favorite team this fall with minimal planning involved.

A sum of 9298830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.23M shares. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.79 and dropped to a low of $3.9407 until finishing in the latest session at $4.63.

The one-year APRN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.38. The average equity rating for APRN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on APRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

APRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.21. With this latest performance, APRN shares gained by 18.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.59 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.13. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 31.50% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 2,257,459, which is approximately -28.773% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, holding 1,997,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.25 million in APRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.22 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 4.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 3,626,164 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,147,272 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,138,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,912,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,478,996 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,817,506 shares during the same period.