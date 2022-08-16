Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] is -77.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] price surged by 4.49 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Bausch Health to Appeal XIFAXAN® Patent Decision to U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC), and its gastroenterology business Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced that, consistent with the company’s July 28, 2022, press release, the U.S. District Court of Delaware has issued a decision in the matter of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. et al v. Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. finding certain XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg HE patents valid and infringed and certain XIFAXAN composition and IBS-D patents invalid. As previously stated, the Company will appeal this decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and it expects an appeal decision to issue within 12 to 18 months.

To date, Norwich has not received tentative or final approval of its ANDA from the FDA. Unless and until FDA approves a revised Norwich ANDA that omits the XIFAXAN HE indication, and any injunction issued by the Court is modified, Norwich is not permitted to launch a generic equivalent of XIFAXIN.

A sum of 5028826 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.65M shares. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $6.31 and dropped to a low of $5.90 until finishing in the latest session at $6.28.

The average equity rating for BHC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -27.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,558 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.04 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $90.06 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 46,151,417 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 54,610,201 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 147,341,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,102,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,973,400 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 31,824,240 shares during the same period.