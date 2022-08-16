Agrify Corporation [AGFY] Revenue clocked in at $78.90 million, down -85.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.7216 during the day while it closed the day at $1.37. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Agrify Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022.

Second Quarter Revenue Increased 63.5% Year-Over-Year to $19.3 Million.

Company Takes Actions to Mitigate Industry Challenges and Better Position Itself for Sustainable Growth.

Agrify Corporation stock has also loss -12.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGFY stock has declined by -50.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.90% and lost -85.11% year-on date.

The market cap for AGFY stock reached $32.37 million, with 24.59 million shares outstanding and 21.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 276.91K shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 6285846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

AGFY stock trade performance evaluation

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.74. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.20 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8667, while it was recorded at 1.4210 for the last single week of trading, and 6.5972 for the last 200 days.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agrify Corporation [AGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.55 and a Gross Margin at +6.56. Agrify Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.85.

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agrify Corporation [AGFY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corporation go to 20.00%.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 30.90% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,707,939, which is approximately 7.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,109,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 million in AGFY stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $1.33 million in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly -10.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agrify Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 948,601 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,053,737 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,832,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,835,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 467,058 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 383,932 shares during the same period.