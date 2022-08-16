ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] moved up 35.46: Why It’s Important

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AEY] gained 35.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.91 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2022 that ADDvantage Technologies Reports 63% Revenue Increase to a Record of $27.8 million, Net Income of $875,000 for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Company Reaches GAAP Profitability, Generates $5.0 Million in Cash from Operations, as Both Wireless and Telco Segments Generate Profitable Growth.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today reported record financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, the third fiscal quarter of 2022.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. represents 13.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.60 million with the latest information. AEY stock price has been found in the range of $1.66 to $2.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.07K shares, AEY reached a trading volume of 23180962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AEY stock

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.43. With this latest performance, AEY shares gained by 48.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.25 for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3374, while it was recorded at 1.5180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4550 for the last 200 days.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.99 and a Gross Margin at +23.97. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.68.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.50% of AEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEY stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 105,357, which is approximately -4.458% of the company’s market cap and around 27.74% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in AEY stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in AEY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AEY] by around 64,143 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 7,766 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 380,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,290 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 405 shares during the same period.