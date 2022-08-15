why Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $107.45

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] gained 7.73% or 6.49 points to close at $90.49 with a heavy trading volume of 13699618 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Coinbase Releases Second Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today the release of its second quarter 2022 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.

The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

It opened the trading session at $85.23, the shares rose to $92.48 and dropped to $83.2899, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COIN points out that the company has recorded -55.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -121.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.70M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 13699618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $107.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $200 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $54, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on COIN stock. On June 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 70 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 10.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.19.

Trading performance analysis for COIN stock

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 69.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.12, while it was recorded at 90.87 for the last single week of trading, and 168.79 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

There are presently around $9,227 million, or 49.00% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,676,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $966.08 million in COIN stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $810.0 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 28.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 33,953,866 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 12,517,591 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 55,496,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,968,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,796,163 shares, while 262 institutional investors sold positions of 3,284,614 shares during the same period.