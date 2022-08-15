why Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $173.64

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price surged by 2.07 percent to reach at $2.91. The company report on August 5, 2022 that iRobot Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022. Additionally, in a separate release, iRobot announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Under the terms of the agreement, Amazon will acquire all the outstanding shares of iRobot common stock for $61.00 per share in cash for a transaction value of approximately $1.7 billion, including iRobot’s net debt.

A sum of 47462113 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 78.38M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $143.57 and dropped to a low of $140.1201 until finishing in the latest session at $143.55.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.33. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $173.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $215 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $145, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 29.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.72, while it was recorded at 140.82 for the last single week of trading, and 145.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AMZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 33.25%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $864,609 million, or 60.40% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 689,093,882, which is approximately 1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 587,459,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.33 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $47.64 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -2.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,329 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 273,786,039 shares. Additionally, 1,691 investors decreased positions by around 402,265,761 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 5,346,997,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,023,049,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,271,255 shares, while 235 institutional investors sold positions of 28,871,580 shares during the same period.