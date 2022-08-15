Wall Street Analyst Resumed GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] gained 41.78% or 0.27 points to close at $0.90 with a heavy trading volume of 14625594 shares. The company report on July 25, 2022 that GoHealth’s Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 15, 2022.

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on August 15, 2022 after 4:00 p.m. (ET), followed by a conference call/live audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Participants can pre-register for the conference call at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI000b356a45c24452aea2f52ec20378bd. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

It opened the trading session at $0.6405, the shares rose to $1.09 and dropped to $0.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOCO points out that the company has recorded -54.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -76.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 14625594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $10 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOCO shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.57. With this latest performance, GOCO shares gained by 67.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.16 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6037, while it was recorded at 0.6731 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9080 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.68 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

There are presently around $67 million, or 71.00% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 6,222,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.59 million in GOCO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.37 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly 263.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 10,591,279 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 26,549,196 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 37,699,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,840,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,094,985 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 10,320,460 shares during the same period.