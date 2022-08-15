Wall Street Analyst Initiated DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. What else is Wall St. saying

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] surged by $2.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.70 during the day while it closed the day at $20.67. The company report on August 9, 2022 that DraftKings Announces Jason Park’s Participation in Upcoming Event.

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today announced that Jason Park, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following event:.

The Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:00AM ET on August 10, 2022.

DraftKings Inc. stock has also gained 15.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DKNG stock has inclined by 81.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.26% and lost -24.75% year-on date.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $8.32 billion, with 437.03 million shares outstanding and 392.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.26M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 37213744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $25.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.09. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 84.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.65 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 18.98 for the last single week of trading, and 21.27 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,717 million, or 58.20% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,510,261, which is approximately 12.266% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,275,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.45 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $304.4 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly -15.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 27,449,609 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 63,815,756 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 185,310,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,575,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,870,577 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 24,065,752 shares during the same period.